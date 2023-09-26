Coronation Street spoilers: Cassie Plummer makes a MOVE on Kevin?

Cassie Plummer develops feelings for Kevin in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street at 8.00pm (see our TV Guide for full listings).

A hungover Cassie Plummer arrives for work and makes out to Tyrone she spent the night at a mate’s. Meanwhile, Kevin tells Abi he found Cassie drunk and let her spend the night on their couch but she doesn’t want Tyrone to find out.

Later, Cassie calls at the garage and thanks Kevin for not grassing her up to Tyrone and watches him fondly as he goes to put the kettle on.



Mason, Dylan and a reluctant Liam, plan their day skiving off school. In the precinct, Mason hands the lads disposable vapes. Dylan tries it and feels sick but when Mason forces Liam to inhale it causes him to suffer an asthma attack. Realising it’s serious, Mason does a runner leaving Dylan to call an ambulance.

At the hospital, Maria and Gary are horrified to discover what happened and that Liam is hanging out with Mason Radcliffe. Gary tells Maria that the Radcliffes are a notorious family and Liam needs to stay well clear. Maria heads to number 11 demanding answers but Mason denies having anything to do with it.

Later, Liam receives a text from Mason threatening to beat him up if he snitches on him.

Mason pushed Liam to vape - landing him in hospital. (Image credit: ITV)

Dom and Eliza call at No.6, but Dom refuses to let her stay for tea and orders her to get the rest of her things. Yasmeen assures Stu that once the novelty of living with her Dad has worn off, Eliza will be back and all they can do is wait and be there for her when the time comes.

Su is determined to get Eliza back. (Image credit: ITV)

Jenny tells Stephen that although she can see the appeal of moving to Thailand on a permanent basis, it’s a pipedream and a holiday will do. Stephen shows Jenny a picture of a bar in Thailand and explains that a friend owns it and he’s looking for a new manager. Jenny realises how serious he is about relocating. Will she be swayed as he leans on her to start a new life?

Coronation Street continues tomorrow at 8pm. Coronation Street will air Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday this week due to the rugby.