Coronation Street spoilers: Chesney Brown HEARTBROKEN over Joseph

Joseph Brown demands to live with Gemma in tonight's episode of Coronation Street at 8.00pm, leaving Chesney Brown devastated.



The doctor confirms that Joseph Brown has Lyme disease but should make a full recovery. An elated Gemma tells Chesney and Joseph that social services have confirmed she can move back home but Chesney’s shocked when Joseph announces that he wants to live with Gemma and not him because she’s the only one who believed he was ill.



When Liam tries to throw a sickie, Maria insists he must go to school and watches him get on to the bus. But she’s bemused when Dylan gets on and completely blanks Liam. As the bus pulls away, Maria realises Liam has left his phone and catches up with him at the school gate.

Liam is mortified to be seen with his mum at school, and unbeknown to them, Mason is filming them. Mason informs Dylan that Liam’s a grass and is going to make him pay. Mason snatches Liam’s phone off him and makes him beg for it back but then refuses to hand it over while the other kids laugh.

As Liam heads for the school exit, Mason grabs him and pins him against a wall. In desperation, Liam sets off the fire alarm.

Liam raises the alarm on Mason. (Image credit: ITV)

Having been released from prison, Bernie calls at the Rovers to find Dev, Paul and Billy have thrown her a surprise party.

Bernie is welcomed back with open arms. (Image credit: ITV)

Max and Sabrina invite Lauren to join them for lunch in the bistro with Gav and Lauren reveals that she’s dumped her boyfriend. Max watches on with interest as Daniel chats to Lauren on the street and sensing there’s something bothering her, puts a comforting hand on her shoulder.

Later, Lauren arrives in the bistro dressed to the nines.

Lauren is single and ready to mingle. (Image credit: ITV)

Damon apologises to Adam for the mix-up over Harry’s tea and Adam assures him it’s forgotten, but his contempt for Damon is evident. Later, Adam meets up with Harvey’s sidekick, hands over a wad of cash and instructs him to scare Damon off. As the thug pockets the cash and walks away, Adam suffers a panic attack.



Coronation Street continues on Monday at 8pm.