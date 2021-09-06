‘Coronation Street’ spoilers: Craig Tinker tells the truth

In tonight’s first episode of Coronation Street (7.30pm — see our TV Guide for full listings) Craig Tinker finally sets the record straight on what happened to James and Michael.

At the police station, Craig does the right thing and admits that James was not driving erratically, nor were the brothers aggressive in any way on the day that PC Brody stopped him and his brother while they were test driving a sports car.

Craig reveals the true story of that fateful day. (Image credit: ITV)

Aadi tells Summer he’s persuaded Dev to pay for lunch by way of an apology for his drunken behaviour last night. Summer and Aadi admit they like each other but agree to take things slowly. Has Dev ruined the future of this young couple?

Summer and Aadi agree to take things slow after Dev's behaviour the night before. (Image credit: ITV)

Fiz calls Tyrone for help when Hope refuses to go to school, but when Alina asserts that once they’re married as she’ll be a firm but fair stepmum, Tyrone can’t look Fiz in the eye.

After telling Alina she hates her for stealing her daddy, a contrite Hope pulls the damaged teddy from her bag, admitting she stole it and she’s sorry about the fire. But when Hope also reveals she’s sorry for all the other fires she started too, Alina’s horrified to realise this wasn’t the first time.

At home, she rails at Tyrone for keeping secrets. Battling his guilt, will he come clean about his true feelings?

Ken confides in Rita that Norris wants to meet up as he has some important news. However, they’re shocked to hear from Freda that he has collapsed and been taken to hospital with a suspected stroke.

Coronation Street continues tonight at 8.30pm.