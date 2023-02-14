Coronation Street spoilers: Daisy Midgeley FIGHTS BACK!
Airs at 8:00pm on Friday 24th February 2023 on ITV.
Daisy Midgeley reaches breaking point and punches Justin in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street (8.00pm see our TV Guide for full listings).
Daniel suggests they postpone their big day until Justin has been dealt with. When Daisy Midgeley spots Justin holding a bunch of flowers on Victoria Street, she storms over, hurls the bouquet onto the pavement and stamps on it. As Justin places a calming hand on her arm, she sees red and punches him as a shocked George looks on.
Justin reveals his mum has just died and he was visiting George to sort the arrangements. After Daisy bursts into tears on Daniel’s shoulder, PC Jess invites her to the station, because Justin has accused her of assault!
Stephen informs a thrilled Elaine that he can now afford to repay her loan in full and she eyes a new flat in Redbank. However, he’s dismayed when he finds out that Carla is fighting fit and almost ready to get back to work. Stephen asks Sarah to convince her that her mental health is still too fragile for her to return to work, but will he get her on side?
Maria’s annoyed when Len Cameron invites the press to photograph him handing over a cheque for the funding. Suddenly, Spider and a colleague screech up in a car wearing stab vests!
Nina volunteers to assist Evelyn at the charity shop when a customer called Mo cannot afford the suit he needs for an interview. Nina lends him £10 and wishes him well and when Mo calls into the cafe to repay Nina her £10, Evelyn’s forced to eat her words. Hearing that Mo needed the suit for an immigration interview, Daryan invites him to sit down. He introduces Gary and Maria to Mo and excitedly announces that he was at the same processing center as his brother, who successfully arrived in England after all. Later, Alya informs Toyah and Maria that Blake was sentenced to 12 years.
Paul promises to help when a distraught Gemma receives an adjusted gas bill for £4000. While Billy’s back is turned, Paul struggles to grip a glass with his right hand but hides his concern.
Coronation Street continues on Monday at 8pm.
