Coronation Street spoilers: Daisy Midgeley uncovers Nicky’s past!

Daisy Midgeley is stunned to learn about Nicky and Daniel’s past relationship in tonight’s hour-long episode of Coronation Street (7.30pm see our TV Guide for full listings).

Aware that it’s Nicky’s first day in her new job, Daisy Midgeley suggests to Daniel that they all meet up for drinks after work as she’d like to get to know her better. Nicky arrives at the Rovers unaware that Daisy is trying to set her up with her ex Ashley.

Nicky is embarrassed when Ashley clearly recognises her and as she Nicky makes her excuses and leaves, Daisy is stunned to discover that Ashley knew Nicky when she was a sex worker. Daisy decides the time has come to confront Daniel. How will he react?

Billy summons Todd and Paul to the cafe and tells them about Summer’s eating disorder and how they all need to look out for her. Summer is mortified that they have all joined forces and is upset when Aadi quizzes her about a basket of food she has bought for the foodbank, realising that Todd has asked him to keep an eye on her.

Later, Todd feels guilty when Billy reveals she was telling the truth but Billy makes a shocking discovery…

Todd tries to keep tabs on Summer. (Image credit: ITV)

When Eileen invites George for dinner and asks him to stay the night, she is hurt when he makes an excuse. As Todd and George discuss the funeral arrangements for a Mr Little, it becomes apparent that he’s a bigamist and there are two Mrs Littles, blissfully unaware of each other.

Sally returns from Gina’s to find Elaine and Tim ensconced in front of the TV and is clearly miffed to realise that Elaine has got her feet well and truly under the table. Tim is then forced to hide his discomfort when Sally asserts that it’s time Elaine moved out so they can spend some time in the bedroom.

As Kelly irons her dress for Laura’s funeral, Gary and Maria dread the day ahead. Later, a weary Kelly returns from the funeral and Gary offers to bank the £17k for her, but a cagy Kelly makes out she’ll do it herself.

Ben calls at the solicitors and having failed to find any dirt on Abi, suggests that for a one-off fee, he could set her up for a fall. Imran refuses and instructs him to keep on digging.

Coronation Street continues on Friday at 7.30pm.