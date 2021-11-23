‘Coronation Street’ spoilers: Daniel Osbourne is caught on camera!

Tonight’s second episode of Coronation Street (8.30pm see our TV Guide for full listings) Max films Summer and Daniel Osbourne together

Daniel Osbourne offers Summer a lift home from school and as she steps out laughing they are both unaware that jealous Max is filming on his camera.

Max is determined to take Daniel down! (Image credit: ITV)

As the restaurant is engulfed in flames, Zeedan’s horrified to discover that someone is inside. Who is trapped inside? Did he go through with Hashim’s demands or is someone else responsible? Alya tears a strip off Zeedan, telling him she’ll never forgive him for the carnage he has caused. Will the person survive the fire and will Zeedan admit what he did or pass the blame on to someone else?

The residents are shocked to see Speed Dahl go up in flames. (Image credit: ITV)

Aggie threatens to report Grace to social services for child neglect. Grace admits she never wanted a baby and has a shock proposition for Aggie...

Fiz rounds on Phill for failing to warn her how posh his Mum is. When Mimi offers to organise a big birthday party for Phill, Fiz is quietly horrified, realising that Mimi is now part of their lives and it’s going to be tricky to get rid of her! Is it time to end her fledgling relationship?

Curtis is feeling the pressure to keep up his lie and snaps when Emma offers to speak to his Mum and tell her how ill he is in the hope that she will come to their wedding. Will she smell a rat and suspect his isn't telling her the truth?

Coronation Street continues at 7.30pm on Monday.