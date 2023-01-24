Coronation Street spoilers: David Platt fights for his son
Airs at 8:00pm on Monday 30th January 2023 on ITV.
David Platt needs to raise some cash fast in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street (8.00pm see our TV Guide for full listings).
Having received an email from Max’s solicitor, a worried David Platt tells Gail and Stephen that they’re escalating Max’s charge to Encouragement of Terrorism.
Max’s solicitor, Harriet, calls at No.8 and tells David that in her view, Max was groomed by Griff and was very much a victim. David’s pleased to have her on board and assures her that he’ll find the money for her fees as he wants the best possible defence for Max. But can they raise the funds?
Hope confides in Sam how she intends to have her revenge for Cilla’s murder and needs his help. In the factory, Beth tells Fiz she’s sorry about Cilla, but at the end of the day, she was only a posh rat. Fiz is incensed and Carla has to step in before a fight breaks out.
On Hope’s instructions, Sam reluctantly cons Maria into handing over Vin-Diesel the weasel from the barbers. Ordering Sam to go, Hope carefully places Vin Diesel’s mouth around the skin of her arm. Hope approaches Peanut and lets out a scream. Will she get her revenge?
Gemma accuses Chesney of putting his business venture before their wedding. Paul calls at No.5 to find Gemma swamped with kids and when she explains that she’s got no choice as Chesney’s blown the wedding fund on his burger project, Paul tells them he wants to chip in towards the wedding if they will stop arguing.
At No.1, Daisy tells Daniel and Christina how she intends to drum up some freebies for the wedding through social marketing. At Daisy’s request, Daniel calls at Preston’s Petals and asks an unimpressed Tracy if she’ll provide the wedding flowers free of charge — but what will she say?
Christina is also annoyed when Daisy shows her a photo of the freebie wedding dress she’s managed to bag herself. Later, Daisy receives several messages on her phone from Justin asking why she blocked him but she deletes them, clearly worried.
As Nick and Leanne set the bistro up for the Boozy Night event, Damon tells them that he’ll fetch his DJ kit as it’s important to create the right vibe. Whilst Tracy, Amy and Carla knock back cocktails and discuss Max’s guilty plea, Nick’s deeply concerned to clock Damon showing Sam how to use his DJ equipment.
Coronation Street continues on Wednesday at 8pm.
Whattowatch Newsletter
Get the latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
I've always had a passion for TV and movies, and got my dream job as TV Times Listings Editor over a decade ago. previously I was interviewing celebrities on a freelance basis for What's On TV, TV Easy and TV & Satellite Week magazines. There's nothing better than going behind-the-scenes of TV shows to bring our readers on set secrets and gossip! As well as my main role at TV Times, I also write Coronation Street spoilers for WhattoWatch.com and write daily On Demand reviews.
Thank you for signing up to Whattowatch. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.