Coronation Street spoilers: David Platt fights for his son

David Platt needs to raise some cash fast in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street (8.00pm see our TV Guide for full listings).

Having received an email from Max’s solicitor, a worried David Platt tells Gail and Stephen that they’re escalating Max’s charge to Encouragement of Terrorism.

Max’s solicitor, Harriet, calls at No.8 and tells David that in her view, Max was groomed by Griff and was very much a victim. David’s pleased to have her on board and assures her that he’ll find the money for her fees as he wants the best possible defence for Max. But can they raise the funds?

Hope confides in Sam how she intends to have her revenge for Cilla’s murder and needs his help. In the factory, Beth tells Fiz she’s sorry about Cilla, but at the end of the day, she was only a posh rat. Fiz is incensed and Carla has to step in before a fight breaks out.

On Hope’s instructions, Sam reluctantly cons Maria into handing over Vin-Diesel the weasel from the barbers. Ordering Sam to go, Hope carefully places Vin Diesel’s mouth around the skin of her arm. Hope approaches Peanut and lets out a scream. Will she get her revenge?

Carla is forced to step in between Beth and Fiz. (Image credit: ITV)

Gemma accuses Chesney of putting his business venture before their wedding. Paul calls at No.5 to find Gemma swamped with kids and when she explains that she’s got no choice as Chesney’s blown the wedding fund on his burger project, Paul tells them he wants to chip in towards the wedding if they will stop arguing.

Paul comes to Gemma and Chesney's rescue. (Image credit: ITV)

At No.1, Daisy tells Daniel and Christina how she intends to drum up some freebies for the wedding through social marketing. At Daisy’s request, Daniel calls at Preston’s Petals and asks an unimpressed Tracy if she’ll provide the wedding flowers free of charge — but what will she say?

Christina is also annoyed when Daisy shows her a photo of the freebie wedding dress she’s managed to bag herself. Later, Daisy receives several messages on her phone from Justin asking why she blocked him but she deletes them, clearly worried.

As Nick and Leanne set the bistro up for the Boozy Night event, Damon tells them that he’ll fetch his DJ kit as it’s important to create the right vibe. Whilst Tracy, Amy and Carla knock back cocktails and discuss Max’s guilty plea, Nick’s deeply concerned to clock Damon showing Sam how to use his DJ equipment.

Coronation Street continues on Wednesday at 8pm.