‘Coronation Street’ spoilers: David Platt squares up to Dev!

In Monday’s second episode of Coronation Street (8.30pm — see our TV Guide for full listings) David Platt puts his family first.

Dev informs David Platt about the declined bank card but David plays it down, pretending he loaned his card to Max. Later, he lets rip at Max, explaining that he is trying to protect him but Max is making that difficult with his recent behaviour.

As Dev chats in the shop about Max, David, and the bank card, Daniel’s mind whirs, wondering why David is so quick to believe Max when it’s clear he is up to no good. Will Daniel confront David? And will Max be thrilled that he may be off the hook once again?

Dev is shocked that David can't see the real Max. (Image credit: ITV)

Elsewhere, James demands to know what’s going on and Aggie reveals that Grace forced them to give her their house and carry out renovations for free, if they want to continue seeing Glory.

James is stunned by her actions but can he do anything to help them out of this difficult situation?

James is shocked when Aggie tells him about Grace. (Image credit: ITV)

Meanwhile, Gail plots a surprise belated birthday meal to lift Audrey’s spirits, and invites Rita.

Gail plots a surprise party for Audrey. (Image credit: ITV)

Also, Sabeen conceals her surprise when Imran sticks to his guns and refuses to play any part in trying to free Harvey, adamant that he belongs in prison. It’s clear that he refuses to be bought but does Sabeen have another idea up her sleeve?

Nina asks Carla about resuming her designing work for Underworld but is disappointed to learn she’s been replaced. Roy suggests she go back to college to do a fashion course but is it all too much for Nina? Meanwhile, Summer’s gutted when Daniel reveals he can’t tutor her as he’s been suspended.

Coronation Street continues on Wednesday at 7.30pm.