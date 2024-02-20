Coronation Street spoilers: Dee-Dee Bailey CONFRONTS Adam

Will Adam tell Dee-Dee Bailey the truth in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street at 8.00pm. See our TV Guide for full listings.



Nick tells Dee-Dee Bailey about Harvey’s appeal and how worried he is for Sam’s sake. Dee-Dee asks him for all the details and promises to look into it. Later, she returns to the office and, looking Adam straight in the eye, asks him if he’s working on Harvey’s appeal. What will he say?



Daniel apologises to Daisy for failing to warn her about the article but she gives him short shrift. He then tries to make up with Bethany but she too cuts him dead.

Having spoken to her editor a fuming Bethany tells Sarah that because of Daisy making a complaint, she’s been sacked. She later confronts Daisy, accusing her of sabotaging her career.

Daniel heads over, shocked to hear that Daisy had Bethany fired and as the row escalates, Daisy reveals Lauren blackmailed her and Ryan and only asked Daniel to tutor her so she could increase the pressure. Back home Daisy broods, but when Jenny reveals she’s got a visitor, she’s gobsmacked to see Ryan.



Daisy broods on the sofa. (Image credit: ITV)

Steve’s intrigued when Kevin reveals that Tommy O has accepted a job as an assistant coach at a football academy in Spain, but it’s not yet common knowledge.



Evelyn and Cassie clean the house in readiness for Fiz and Tyrone’s return. At the garage, Cassie makes Abi promise not to tell Tyrone she’s been using his car. But when Kevin points out she’s put petrol in a diesel engine she’s mortified.



Gary tells Maria that they need to come up with a better plan for Liam as she’s in danger of making herself ill by watching him round the clock. Meanwhile, Dylan furtively retrieves his confiscated phone and listens to a message from Mason.

Coronation Street continues on Monday.