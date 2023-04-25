Coronation Street spoilers: Dee-Dee Bailey has an ultimatum for Paul

Paul refuses to listen to Dee-Dee Bailey in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street at 8.00pm (see our TV Guide for full listings).



Paul asks Niall to give him another job and when Billy tries to make plans with him, Paul lies and makes out he’s already got plans with Dee-Dee Bailey. Later, Billy quizzes Dee-Dee about her plans with Paul, and luckily for Paul, she thinks on her feet and covers for him. But she’s suspicious and secretly follows Paul to Freshco’s car park where she finds him about to steal a car. She threatens to call the police but Paul is adamant that he needs the money and putting the car into gear, roars off. Later, Paul corners Damon in the bistro office and demands £25k or he’ll grass him up but Damon stands his ground and later double-crosses Paul by calling his criminal contacts, urging them to shut down Paul’s attempt at blackmail…



Sarah takes Adam for a birthday lunch at the bistro. Later, Adam tells Nick that there may be a problem with the late licence as some locals have raised objections, meanwhile Damon joins Adam and Sarah at their table, leaving Sarah squirming. When Maria lets slip that Sarah was one of those who raised objections about the late licence, Nick and Adam are furious but Damon enjoys her discomfort. How will she turn this around?

Nick wants answers form Sarah. (Image credit: ITV)

Brian suggests that he and George enter their model ships into a competition.

George and Brian have a plan. (Image credit: ITV)

Stephen offers to re-book their tickets to Vegas and reminds Elaine that he’ll need her passport. Will she agree or smell a rat?



Eric calls at the garage and, showing Aaron the keys to his new flat, suggests he should move back in with him. What will he decide?

Coronation Street continues on Friday at 8pm.