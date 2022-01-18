‘Coronation Street’ spoilers: Dev Alahan and Bernie go public!

Bernie is thrilled when Dev Alahan makes their relationship official in tonight’s second episode of Coronation Street (8.30pm see our TV Guide for full listings)

Dev and Bernie host a family dinner in Speed Daal, and taking Bernie’s hand, Dev announces that they’re now officially a couple. But Bernie is still worried about her secret being revealed and stresses to Joseph that he has to keep quiet and not spend his £100 or they will all get into trouble. But can Joseph be trusted to keep his mouth shut with such a huge secret?

Can Bernie keep her big secret? (Image credit: ITV)

A groggy Tim wakes from his operation with hazy memories of Sally’s arrest in the corridor and figures it must have been a dream. Was is operation a success and how will he react when he realises the incident in was very much real? And where is Sally now?

When Lydia voices her concerns in the Rovers about Daniel’s chequered past to Sarah over a drink, Daisy overhears and immediately leaps to Daniel’s defence and assures her he’s a really lovely guy.

Daisy leaps to Daniel's defence. (Image credit: ITV)

Carla calls in the Rovers and thanks Jenny for sorting out Kate’s money but goes on to say that she thinks Jenny’s relationship with Leo is inappropriate so soon after Johnny’s death. Will her words touch a nerve and lead Jenny to end her fledgling relationship - despite how much she likes Leo?

A dejected Craig returns home and admits he shouldn’t have sent the crutch for fingerprint analysis as he’s now in trouble for wasting police resources.

Coronation Street continues on Wednesday at 7.30pm.