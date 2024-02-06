Coronation Street spoilers: Does Nick Tisley REGRET saying yes?

Nick Tisley starts to have second thoughts about marrying Leanne in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street at 8.00pm. See our TV Guide for full listings.

Leanne is still on cloud nine as she starts to plan her wedding and new life with Nick Tisley. But on the other side of the street, David is urging Nick to voice his reservations about their relationship to Leanne.

Will Tommy be able to resist when Tracy seductively invites him to join her in the back of the shop?

Can Tommy resists Tracy's charms? (Image credit: ITV)

Maria confronts Mason and Dylan and tells them that because of their vile bullying, Liam will have to change schools. Mason’s amused whilst Dylan feels bad.

Later, Liam calls at the salon and tells Maria she’s a good Mum and he loves her and as he heads out, he looks at her, aware it could be for the last time.

At the school, a teacher shows Mrs Crawshaw the search history on Liam’s returned laptop. As Maria fails to notice a missed call from the school, Gary is called in.

Racing to the salon he breaks the news to Maria that Liam’s been researching ways to kill himself. Remembering Liam’s earlier words, a horrified Maria rushes back to the flat in a desperate bid to find Liam. Will she be too late?



Lauren reads a final demand from her energy company before making a call and spelling out to the person on the other end that she doesn’t need their money and wants nothing more to do with them.

Later, Bobby’s delighted when Lauren accepts his offer of a date but when Max and Sabrina call at Lauren’s flat to find her sexily dressed, she reluctantly reveals that she makes videos for O-Vidz.



Dee-Dee confides in Alya how she hasn’t heard a word from Joel since they declared their feelings for each other. But she’s relieved when Joel calls at the solicitors with flowers and after explaining he’s been busy at work, offers to cook her a romantic dinner.



Gav hands out flyers for his window cleaning services and Steve and Tim agree to give him a try.

Coronation Street continues on Monday at 8pm.