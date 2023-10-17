Coronation Street spoilers: Ed Bailey’s dark secret is EXPOSED!

Ronnie demands the truth from Ed Bailey in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street at 8.00pm. See our TV Guide for full listings.

Ed Bailey becomes agitated when Ronnie questions him about the mate who lent him money. Ronnie suspects he’s been gambling for longer than he’s letting on and demands he tell him the truth. Ed admits he had a win on the horses but swears that he’s done with gambling and it won’t happen again. Does Ronnie believe him?

Meanwhile, Joel is uneasy when Dee-Dee confides how Ed used to have a gambling problem, it almost split the family up but it’s all in the past.

Daisy is annoyed when she clocks a customer in the bistro staring at Ryan’s scars. When Ryan calmly explains that he was the victim of an acid attack, she is full of admiration for him. As she praises Ryan for the way he’s coped with his injuries, Ryan admits he couldn’t have done it without her and it’s clear they still have feelings for each other.

When Ryan later admits that he’s in love with Daisy and reckons she feels the same, Debbie advises him to steer well clear as he’ll end up getting hurt.

Ryan and Daisy continue to grow closer. (Image credit: ITV)

Aadi apologises to Asha for their row and, sensing that he’s unhappy, she suggests they meet up in Speed Daal later.

In Speed Daal, Aadi tells Asha how miserable Courtney is living in a poky flat and how she deserves better. Asha has an idea and the pair set about redecorating the precinct flat.

Will Courtney be grateful for their help when she returns home?

Aadi reaches out to Asha. (Image credit: ITV)

Coronation Street continues tomorrow at 8pm.