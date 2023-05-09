Coronation Street spoilers: Eric vows WAR against Amy Barlow!

A furious Eric gives Amy Barlow an ultimatum in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street at 8.00pm (see our TV Guide for full listings).

At the garage, Abi and Tyrone tell Aaron that they’ve read Amy Barlow’s online post and he can find himself another job.

Meanwhile, Eric vows to make Amy pay, calling at No.1 and announcing that he’s suing Amy for libel. When Amy receives a letter from Eric’s solicitor ordering her to take down her post or they’ll sue, Steve advises her to stick to her guns but Dee Dee warns them that a libel case could end up costing them a fortune. However, Tracy’s adamant that they’ll fight it all the way.

Faye tells Beth, Sally and Izzy how she plans to throw a surprise party for Craig to celebrate his CID secondment.

Later, Jackson and Miley persuade Faye and Gary to help her with her family tree school project. When Jackson praises her, Faye basks in his flattery which doesn’t go unnoticed by Gary. With Beth, Sally and Tim’s help, Faye goes through the details of Craig’s party with Leanne.

Gemma urges Chesney to get himself down to the charity shop where, according to Roy, there are a couple of suits that should fit him and Joseph. After their charity shop trip, Linda finds Chesney and Joseph sporting their terrible 70s wedding suits and offers to buy them new ones. As the pair admire their new suits, Gemma arrives home, but will she find out that Chesney has gone behind her back and accepted Linda’s offer?

Will Chesney accept Linda's offer? (Image credit: ITV)

Max admits to Daniel that he watched David’s video, but hasn’t recorded a reply. Will he pluck up the courage to tell David how he feels or is their relationship damaged for good?



Carla visits Ryan and when he receives a text from Crystal, he admits to Carla that he really likes her and is hopeful that she feels the same way.

Coronation Street continues on Friday at 8.00pm.