Coronation Street spoilers: Faye Windass' baby shock!

Faye Windass and Craig get shocking news at the hospital in tonight’s hour-long episode of Coronation Street (7.30pm see our TV Guide for full listings).

An excited Craig sets off for his first day back in the police force, whilst back at the flat Emma and Faye Windass are daggers drawn as Jon unexpectedly arrives. He demands answers and Faye blurts out that they are responsible for his grandad’s death - is this the end of the road for Faye and Emma?

A pale Faye emerges from the bathroom and tells Emma she thinks she is losing the baby. At the hospital, Craig and Faye await the scan results but are shocked by what they are told.

Gary visits Laura in hospital and is shocked at her deterioration. With tears in her eyes, Laura admits that she’d give anything to be able to hug Kelly. Will Gary be able to persuade Kelly to go and visit her mum one last time?

Laura doesn't have long left. (Image credit: ITV)

With the chess tournament underway, Nick watches with pride as an excited Sam takes his place opposite his opponent, ready to battle it out for a place in the final.

A proud Nick watches Sam prepare. (Image credit: ITV)

In the factory, Beth and Sean gently rib Fiz about her new house and how she’s finally landed on her feet. Fiz does her best to appear enthusiastic but when she later calls at the garage, Tyrone finally admits how much he misses her and the girls.

Imran says an emotional goodbye to Elsie before telling Abi he will help her fight to keep her son. Toyah reveals social services have reported him to the Solicitors’ Regulation Authority for his involvement in Abi’s custody battle.

Coronation Street continues on Friday at 7.30pm.