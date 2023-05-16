Coronation Street spoilers: Faye Windass feels TRAPPED!

Faye Windass feels the pressure when Craig suggests they buy a flat in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street at 8.00pm (see our TV Guide for full listings).



Craig assures Faye Windass that he would never report her to the police and he goes on to suggest they should buy a flat together and set a date for the wedding.

Later, when Tim admits how relieved he is that she chose Craig, Faye feels more trapped than ever. Jackson and Miley invite Faye for a last family outing before they leave but she can't face it. Instead, she breaks down to Gary and admits that she wants to be with Jackson, but she can’t leave Craig because he knows something that could land her back in prison.



Eliza’s belated birthday party gets underway in Speed Daal and, promising Eliza a surprise, Roy and Sam wow the party guests with a science display. However, a jealous Hope slyly sabotages the science experiment, and as it bursts into huge flames, Yasmeen grabs the fire extinguisher.

Sam's party trick blows up in his face. (Image credit: ITV)

Chesney lies that he’s sorted the flowers and the sound system for the wedding by calling in a couple of favours from some old mates.

Meanwhile, Paul tells Dee-Dee how he’s come across a new drug on the internet which claims to cure MND. Hopeful, he visits the MND clinic hoping to discuss the new drug but leaves disappointed. Rita suggests that Gemma has a joint stag and hen do with Chesney to cut costs and she offers to put some cash behind the bar.

In the café, Brian introduces Isabella to Glenda and Bernie but when Glenda tries to engage her in a conversation about Italy, Isabella ignores her leaving Glenda and Mary taken aback.

Later, in the bistro, Isabella tells Brian they’re going to party the Italian way.

Elsewhere, Aggie asks Steve and Tracy when they’re going to fix their roof and remove the scaffolding.

Coronation Street continues on Wednesday at 8pm.