Coronation Street spoilers: FIGHT! Tyrone Dobbs punches Nick!

Tyrone Dobbs' anger gets the better of him.

Tyrone Dobbs lashes out in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street (8.00pm see our TV Guide for full listings).

Fiz and Tyrone read the second installment of the book in the Gazette with horror. Later, Tyrone meets up with Adam to discuss a plan of action, but they’re interrupted by a call from Hope’s teacher to tell them she’s gone missing.

Fiz finds Hope and Sam in Victoria Garden and Sam explains that Hope was upset about the nasty things her classmates were saying.

Meanwhile, Nick reveals that he’d appreciate it if Hope stayed away from Sam.

Adam tells Fiz that he’s put a halt to any further articles in the Gazette, but that it might not be possible to stop the publication of the book itself. Tyrone returns home to find Fiz in tears and she tells him how Nick has banned Sam from seeing Hope.

Tyrone calls at Nick and Leanne’s flat and when Nick opens the door, Tyrone punches him.

Tyrone takes drastic action to protect Hope. (Image credit: ITV)

Nick orders Sam to hand over his walkie talkie telling him he’s to have no further contact with Hope, while Leanne calls at No.9 and tears a strip off Tyrone for punching Nick. When she leaves, Fiz turns on Tyrone and points out that his irrational behaviour has cost Hope her friendship with Sam.

Elsewhere, Aaron asserts that his dad needs to go into rehab but it costs £10k so it’s impossible for him to afford it. Summer meets up with Mike and Esther at a private hospital and agrees to let them adopt her baby.

After attending Summer’s scan, Mike assures her that they’ll provide her with all the emotional and financial support she needs, but she suddenly announces that she will need £10k up front.

Later, Summer meets up with Aaron and drops the bombshell that she’s still pregnant, she’s giving the baby to Mike and Esther and in return they’ve given her £10k meaning his Dad can go into rehab. How will he react?

Summer admits she is still pregnant. (Image credit: ITV)

In the Rovers, Laurence catches Sean trying to crack the code on his phone and snatching it back, he marches out leaving Sean red faced.

Lawrence catches Sean in the act. (Image credit: ITV)

Also, Arnie tells Daniel that the roof is worse than he thought and they’ll need scaffolding up the back of the house too. Ed rails at Tracy and Daniel for making his life hell with their scaffolding and portaloo.

Coronation Street continues on Friday at 8pm.