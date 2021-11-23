‘Coronation Street’ spoilers: Fiz Brown gets the mother of all surprises!

Fiz Brown regrets inviting Phill’s mum for tea in tonight’s first episode of Coronation Street (7.30pm see our TV Guide for full listings)

When Phill reveals his boiler has broken, Fiz Brown suggests he moves in for a few days. Phil is thrilled and decides to invite his mum for tea, but Fiz regrets her decision when his posh mum, Mimi, swans into the house....

Will three be a crowd at Fiz Brown's house? (Image credit: ITV)

Annoyed that Zeedan beat her to it and secured the last pitch at the Christmas market, Debbie forms a plan. When Zeedan discovers the food van gone, Alya goes to call the police but he stops her, revealing that the van is full of dirty cash and he'll be taken straight to the station.

Hearing about the theft, Hashim tells Zeedan that he wants his money and if the only way to get it is to burn down the restaurant and claim on the insurance, so be it. Zeedan reels but Hashim says it’s that or he’ll burn down Yasmeen’s house.

Will Zeedan go through with it to protect Yasmeen or will he finally tell the police what's been happening?

A competitive Debbie wants revenge. (Image credit: ITV)

Aggie is fuming after finding out about Grace’s behaviour from Bernie. When Grace drops Glory with Michael, Aggie tells her they need to talk as she knows she left Glory home alone. How will Grace get out of this one?

Daniel helps a smitten Summer with her homework. As he reads a love poem aloud, she listens, clearly spellbound. Will she make a move on him?

Coronation Street continues at 8.30pm.