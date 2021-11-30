‘Coronation Street’ spoilers: Fiz Stape gets a nasty surprise...

In tonight’s first episode of Coronation Street (7.30pm see our TV Guide for full listings) Mimi tells Fiz Stape she isn’t going anywhere...

Fiz Stape manages to get through the party, despite feeling it was taken out of her hands from the start. But when Mimi reveals that her special gift to Phill is the fact she’s moving to Weatherfield, Fiz’s heart sinks when she realises that Phill and his mother come as a package.

It turns out Phill is a mummy's boy. (Image credit: ITV)

A distraught Summer assures Billy and Paul that Daniel is entirely innocent and he didn't do anything to lead her on. While Mrs Crawshaw interviews Max and then Daniel. Max shows her the film and poem he found in Summer’s bag, while a desperate Daniel assures her that he has never behaved inappropriately with a pupil and it is all an innocent misunderstanding.

Summer feels terrible as she confirms to Mrs Cranshaw that Daniel’s done nothing wrong and it's all been a mix-up - but it’s hard to argue that the video and poem make him look guilty. When she later confides in Paul how she and Daniel connected emotionally but he couldn’t act upon it because of his position, Paul is horrified, convinced he was grooming her. Will the police come calling for Daniel?

Amy is clearly torn as contemplates her future after finding out her high predicted grades. Will she tell Tracy and Steve how she really feels about going to university?

Michael reels when Bernie reveals how Grace left Glory home alone and she told Aggie.

Coronation Street continues at 8.30pm.