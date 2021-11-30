‘Coronation Street’ spoilers: Fiz Stape wants rid of Mimi!

Fiz Stape can’t cope with an interfering Mimi in tonight’s first episode of Coronation Street (7.30pm see our TV Guide for full listings)

Fiz Stape is put out to find Phill and Mimi drawing up plans for his party and ordering hideous party dresses for her and the girls. She was desperate to show Phill how much she cared by planning it herself. Will she confront the pair about their interfering ways and tell Mimi it’s time to leave?

Mimi chooses ugly dresses for the party. (Image credit: ITV)

When a confident Curtis announces that he’s going to train for the Three Peaks Challenge in aid of Oliver’s fund, Emma worries for his health. But Steve is clearly touched by his generosity.

Emma is concerned about Curtis. (Image credit: ITV)

As Amy and Asha scroll through Daisy’s Instagram pics, admiring her tiny waist, Summer puts her sandwich down clearly thinking that if she can just look more like Daisy then Daniel will fall for her.

Later Daniel praises the Ice Ball decorations, and when he notices Summer is swaying slightly, she admits she skipped lunch. As he grabs her arm to steady her, as a suspicious Max films their exchange hoping to gather more evidence of a relationship between the pair. When Daniel slips an energy bar into Summer’s bag, again Max catches the act on camera. Rifling through her bag, Max pockets the love poem Daniel wrote down for Summer, assuming it to be proof of a relationship.

Will Stu regain consciousness after the fire, and if he does, will anyone believe that he wasn’t the one that started it?

Coronation Street continues at 8.30pm.