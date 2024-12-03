Coronation Street spoilers: Frankie in kidnap horror plot!

Joel’s parents are left alone with Frankie in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street on Friday 13th December 2024 at 8.00pm. See our TV Guide for full listings.

Gus and Anthea have a brief meeting with their solicitor Cliff, but they quickly wind up when Max arrives with Frankie.

Max takes Gus and Anthea back to No.8, leaving them alone while he pops upstairs but is shocked to find them gone when he returns.

Later, Lauren learns of bruising on Frankie's body and finds out he’s been admitted to hospital and they need to run some tests. What has happened to Frankie?

A lad steals Dylan’s bag but Mason catches up with him and wrestles it from him. Mason orders Dylan to meet him at lunchtime. What does he want?

Dylan is nervous has he meets with Mason. (Image credit: ITV1)

Daisy persuades Kit to join her for a drink in the back room and the chemistry between them is evident.

Things heat up between Kit and Daisy. (Image credit: ITV)

Elsewhere, Gail, Audrey, Sarah, Bethany and Shona gather in the Rovers in an attempt to bury the hatchet and Gail insists Eileen must join them.

Sarah reveals that she’s brought a quiz and with the questions underway, Eileen’s in her element as she takes every opportunity to poke fun at Gail.

Shona heads out to the bin and places a bag of rubbish on top of her torn coat to bury it from sight. When David quizzes her about it, she makes out that she ruined it when she fell down the stairs.

Will David smell a rat?

Having been invited to a criminal law lecture by Alya, Evelyn steals a name badge from the meet-and-greet table - will she get in trouble?

Coronation Street continues on Monday at 8pm.