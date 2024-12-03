Coronation Street spoilers: Frankie in kidnap horror plot!
Airs Friday 13th December 2024 at 8.00pm on ITV1
Joel’s parents are left alone with Frankie in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street on Friday 13th December 2024 at 8.00pm. See our TV Guide for full listings.
Gus and Anthea have a brief meeting with their solicitor Cliff, but they quickly wind up when Max arrives with Frankie.
Max takes Gus and Anthea back to No.8, leaving them alone while he pops upstairs but is shocked to find them gone when he returns.
Later, Lauren learns of bruising on Frankie's body and finds out he’s been admitted to hospital and they need to run some tests. What has happened to Frankie?
A lad steals Dylan’s bag but Mason catches up with him and wrestles it from him. Mason orders Dylan to meet him at lunchtime. What does he want?
Daisy persuades Kit to join her for a drink in the back room and the chemistry between them is evident.
Elsewhere, Gail, Audrey, Sarah, Bethany and Shona gather in the Rovers in an attempt to bury the hatchet and Gail insists Eileen must join them.
Sarah reveals that she’s brought a quiz and with the questions underway, Eileen’s in her element as she takes every opportunity to poke fun at Gail.
Shona heads out to the bin and places a bag of rubbish on top of her torn coat to bury it from sight. When David quizzes her about it, she makes out that she ruined it when she fell down the stairs.
Will David smell a rat?
Having been invited to a criminal law lecture by Alya, Evelyn steals a name badge from the meet-and-greet table - will she get in trouble?
Coronation Street continues on Monday at 8pm.
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
I've always had a passion for TV and movies, and got my dream job as TV Times Listings Editor over a decade ago. previously I was interviewing celebrities on a freelance basis for What's On TV, TV Easy and TV & Satellite Week magazines. There's nothing better than going behind-the-scenes of TV shows to bring our readers on set secrets and gossip! As well as my main role at TV Times, I also write Coronation Street spoilers for WhattoWatch.com and write daily On Demand reviews.