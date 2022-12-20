Coronation Street spoilers: Gail confronts Stephen Reid!

Gail voices her suspicions about Stephen Reid in Boxing Day's episode of Coronation Street (7.30pm see our TV Guide for full listings).

As Tim senses that Elaine's feelings for Stephen Reid are not reciprocated, Stephen calls at No.8 with the gift she gave him. Assuming it’s for his birthday, David’s underwhelmed to discover a hip flask and showing Gail, brands it a very stingy present from someone who’s supposedly so wealthy.

When Gail then spots Elaine buying a bottle of whisky for the hip flask she bought Stephen, she voices her suspicions to Nick who vows to get to the bottom of it. As Elaine hands over the whisky to Stephen, Gail reveals that she’s spoken to Gabrielle and he’s got some explaining to do. Is the game finally up for Stephen?

When David spots Griff being pally with Max at the Christmas market, he loses his temper and tries to drag Max away. But a shocked David reels in shock when Max shouts that he hates him and announces that he’s moving in with Griff.

Laurence suggests to Sean they have a trip away. But when Todd sees Laurence surreptitiously send a text he’s suspicious. As Sean announces that he and Dylan are off to the Peaks with Laurence, Eileen and George clock Todd’s jealousy. Will Todd do anything about it?

Daisy scrolls through her socials and comes up with an idea, but it’s clear Daniel doesn’t approve which leaves her upset. Later, Amy shows Daniel one of Daisy’s posts raising breast cancer awareness and points out that not all social media is the work of the devil. Will Daniel apologise?

Daisy and Daniel are divided. (Image credit: ITV)

Elsewhere, Sam finds Hope listening to her John Stape cassette and talking to her dead Dad. Confiding in Sam about how it’s her way of getting to know him, Hope makes Sam promise to keep schtum.

Coronation Street continues on Wednesday at 7pm.