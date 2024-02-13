Coronation Street spoilers: Gary Windass ATTACKS Mason!

Gary Windass lashes out in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street at 8.00pm. See our TV Guide for full listings.



As an exhausted Maria watches over Liam while he sleeps, she calls the doctor and demands an urgent appointment. Liam opens up to Dr Gaddas, admitting his life had become so unbearable that he just wanted to end it. Dr Gaddas tells Maria that she’s referring Liam to a mental health unit but there’s a long waiting list so in the meantime she must keep a close eye on him.

Meanwhile, when Mason goads Gary Windass, telling him that Liam needs to watch his back, Gary sees red and throws him to the ground. Sean dashes over and threatens to report Gary to the police.

Determined to clear Dylan’s name, Sean demands he hands over his phone. But as Sean scrolls through Dylan’s messages, a look of horror appears on his face…



Sean uncovers the truth about Dylan. (Image credit: ITV)

As Joel leaves a loved-up Dee-dee’s flat, a receipt falls from his wallet and she sees it’s from a jeweller’s, dated December and he clearly spent a lot of money. Joel calls at the solicitors to find Dee-Dee, Adam and Alya discussing the receipt. When he makes out he bought himself some cufflinks, Alya jokes about his expensive taste.

Later, Alya suspicions mount as she spots Joel in a car being driven by a sullen-looking woman. Alya watches, her suspicions mounting.

What is Joel up to? (Image credit: ITV)

Tracy throws Tommy a smug grin as Steve admits to Amy that he’s been neglecting her recently and is planning a romantic meal at the bistro over lunch. He then apologises to a guilty Tracy taking her for granted and assures her that he still loves her.

Bobby tells Lauren he knows about her O-Vidz videos and he’s worried about her but she clams up leaving him frustrated.

Later, Lauren admits to Bethany she’s skint and wonders if she’d write up her story of how she was brainwashed by a far-right group and sell it to a magazine.

Coronation Street continues on Wednesday at 8pm.