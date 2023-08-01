Coronation Street spoilers: Gemma Winter CHEATS on Chesney?

Chesney catches Gemma Winter and Henry together in tonight's episode of Coronation Street at 8.00pm (see our TV Guide for full listings).

A despondent Jenny tells Daisy that a property developer is coming to value the pub. Meanwhile, in the Kabin, Steve and George reveal that they’ve set up a crowdfunding page in the hope they can save the Rovers.

George suggests to Gemma that given her history with Henry she could use her womanly wiles to change his mind about buying the place. Later, Gemma arrives at a hotel expecting to work on a cider promotion but Henry explains that there is no promotion and he just wanted some time alone with her. How will she react? When George lets slip that Gemma is meeting Henry and going to try and work her magic on him, Chesney’s angry to realise she lied to him and heads over to the hotel…

Richard, a property developer, calls at the Rovers and when Daisy explains that Jenny has no option but to sell up, Steve and George are gutted. Back at home, Gemma explains she was only trying to save the Rovers and is not interested in Henry. Can Chesney forgive her?

A dishevelled Adam returns from his night out and in a bid to make Sarah jealous, tells Daniel he had a great night and didn’t get much sleep.

(Image credit: ITV)

As Carla and Stephen see a client out of the factory, Lou approaches and Stephen’s heart sinks. Lou confides in Stephen and Carla that the Coroner found that Rufus died by misadventure and, as far as she’s concerned, Rufus’s drug fuelled death still doesn’t stack up. A panicked Stephen assures her it was obviously a tragic accident.



Eliza confides in Sam that she’s worried her Mum might try and stop her from seeing her Dad. Later, Stu calls Bridget and informs her that Eliza has been in contact with her father.



At No.8, Lauren rejects a call from her Dad but admits to Max that she still misses him. Later, Shona is grateful but nervous when Lauren tells her that she’s got her a job at the café.

Coronation Street continues on Friday at 8pm.