Coronation Street spoilers: gravely ill Carla Connor is rushed to hospital!
Airs Wednesday 1st January 2025 at 8.00pm on ITV1
There's terror in store for Carla Connor as she's rushed to hospital in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street on Tuesday 1st January 2025 at 8.00pm. See our TV Guide for full listings.
Roy Cropper is concerned for Carla's wellbeing when she starts hearing things and looking confused. Suggesting she go home and get some rest, Roy grows increasingly worried about her and lets himself into her flat. To his horror, he finds Carla unconscious on the living room floor and calls an ambulance. At the hospital, the doctor tells Roy that he suspects Carla has sepsis. Will Carla pull through?
Meanwhile, Lisa Swain is unaware of her girlfriend's dire situation as she confronts a newly released Matty Radcliffe in the precinct about where he was the night Becky was killed. After being warned off by Kit Green, Lisa returns home with flowers and wine but Carla is no where to be seen.
In the pub, Sarah Platt is worried when she sees Daniel Osbourne speaking to his ex Daisy Midgeley. Sarah spots Daisy leaving in tears and follows her to the back room. Sarah asks her what's going on, but will Daisy tell her the truth?
At No. 1, Steve McDonald and Tracy Barlow are shocked when Cassie Plummer appears in Steve's dressing gown. Cassie explains that she stayed over to look after Ken as Steve was working a night shift and winds Tracy up by making out she fancies Ken. How will Tracy react?
Cassie bemoans to Ken how he’s cultured, educated and kind whereas she’s the complete opposite. Ken feels sorry for her, unaware she’s playing him, but a suspicious Tracy catches on to Cassie's intentions. She warns Steve that Cassie is manipulating Ken and it would be a bad idea for him to move out.
Elsewhere, Evelyn Plummer starts filling in an online university application form and confides in Tyrone Dobbs that she’s applied to study law.
Dylan Wilson calls in at No. 4 to find Mason Radcliffe cooking a meal for Betsy Swain. Dylan reveals that Tim Metcalfe told him about the abuse he’s suffered at the hands of his brothers and suggests they put the past behind them, leaving Mason delighted. Betsy arrives and is stunned to find Mason’s cooked a three course meal and set the table with candles.
Coronation Street continues on Friday at 8pm.
