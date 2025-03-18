Coronation Street spoilers: Rob Donovan kills Carla?

Rob Donovan points a gun at Carla in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street. Airs on Tuesday 25 March 2025 at 8.00pm. See our TV Guide for full listings.



On Rob Donovan’s orders, Tracy calls Carla and making out she’s got a business proposition, asks her to call at No.1 as soon as possible. Carla arrives and is shocked to come face to face with Rob, clearly in pain and clutching a gun. Will Rob make his escape and take Tracy with him or is it now revenge he has in mind?

Meanwhile, Lisa’s horrified to hear there’s a hostage situation? Will she put herself in the line of fire to save Carla and bring Rob to justice or is she too late as a gunshot fires?

When Eileen reveals how Julie wants to live her final days to the full, Todd sorts a trip to a cocktail bar. As they get glammed up, Julie pretends to take her medication but secretly puts it away.

As they head to the tram Julie’s suddenly hit by pain and leans on a wall, where a piece of scaffolding falls narrowly missing her. Theo, the site manager apologises, although later tells George that Julie was clearly faking her pain as the scaffolding missed her by miles.

Eileen leads Julie away after her lucky escape (Image credit: ITV)

When George reveals that Julie has cancer, Theo’s mortified and tells Todd he’d like to buy her some flowers. Offering him a flirtatious smile, Todd shows him the way.

Todd makes his move on Theo. (Image credit: ITV)

Sean nervously slips a glasses case containing the burner phone into Daniel’s schoolbag. He then calls Dylan in the STC and urges him to look for the case in Daniel’s bag. Dylan understands the coded message and thanks him.

In class, as Daniel deals with an altercation, Dylan takes the opportunity to search his bag but Daniel catches him red-handed.

Daniel catches Dylan red handed. (Image credit: ITV)

Mick presents Debbie with an invoice for the remaining £150 but she makes it clear she has no intention of paying it. Realising her purse is missing, Debbie accuses Mick of stealing it as Ronnie squares up to him.

Jenny presents Rita with a spa voucher and explains that Daisy’s dad invested shares in her name years ago and she’s expecting a payout of £60k.

Coronation Street continues on Wednesday 26 March at 8pm.