‘Coronation Street’ spoilers: Harvey Gaskell gets his revenge?

In tonight’s second episode of Coronation Street (8.30 pm see our TV Guide for full listings) escaped convict Harvey Gaskell is determined to finish off Leanne...

Intent on murder and desperate to take his revenge, furious convict Harvey Gaskell gives chase from the Bistro and out into the storm as a bound and gagged Leanne tries to escape his clutches in the midst of the Halloween event.

But suddenly the ground opens up beneath the pair. Who has fallen into the water below? And have they fallen to their death?

Harvey chases down a bound and gagged Leanne. (Image credit: ITV)

After being trapped in the sewer and with the water rising around them, a vengeful Abi Franklin and a defiant Corey Brent have finally reached a terrifying climax.

Roy stares down into the sewer and takes in the horrifying scene. Can he save the day as there is a deluge of water in the sewer threatening to sweep Corey and Abi away? And more importantly, are either of them alive?

A shocked Roy stares down into the sewer. (Image credit: ITV)

As panic ensues around her, the storm rages and the ground around them collapses, Shona watches in horror as Jenny searches for a missing Johnny, only to be swallowed up by the ground.

Ignoring Shona’s words of warning, Johnny edges himself into the sinkhole, determined to rescue Jenny. Can he save her in time?

After choosing to save his daughter from the wreckage caused by Harvey Gaskell, a heartbroken Dev waits for news at the hospital. Will Aadi survive? And will he ever forgive his father for leaving him in the wreckage?

Coronation Street continues on Friday at 7.30pm.