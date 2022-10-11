Coronation Street spoilers: Harvey Gaskell has shocking news

Harvey Gaskell shocks Leanne with some home truths in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street (8.00pm see our TV Guide for full listings).

Whilst Nick and Sam prepare to mark the anniversary of Natasha’s death, Leanne says she is going to the cash and carry whilst secretly heading off to visit Harvey Gaskell in prison.

She’s shocked when Harvey tells her that Sam has been writing to him and he wants Leanne and Nick to stop him. Leanne tells Nick what she has discovered and the pair confront Sam who gets upset and says he just wants to know why Harvey killed Natasha.

When Sam suggests that he’ll stop writing to Harvey if he can visit him instead, Nick and Leanne are horrified. But Sam’s adamant that it’s not their decision and he’ll find a way...

Leanne and Nick can't get through to a defiant Sam. (Image credit: ITV)

Ryan rifles through Bernie’s record collection and is excited to find a white label promo disc, telling Bernie it could be quite valuable.

Meanwhile, masquerading as Bernie, Fern attends an interview with the high-end cleaning agency and they offer her a job there and then. Later, Fern arrives for her cleaning job at the jewelry shop, and assuming her to be Bernie, the owner leaves her to lock up when she’s finished.

Fern is like a kid in a candy shop. (Image credit: ITV)

Having found out that Lucy and Bridget have both been charged, Stu masks his anxiety for Eliza’s sake. Alya’s awash with guilt but Dee-Dee assures her that she did the right thing. Bridget calls Stu from prison and he and Yasmeen are in shock when she tells him that she and Lucy have pleaded guilty to murder and she’d like him to take care of Eliza for her.

In the corner shop flat, a pensive Daniel tells Daisy that it’s time to clear out Sinead’s clothes for the charity clothes swap as she approved of recycling. So Daniel hands over a bin bag full of Sinead’s clothes to Summer. Esther thanks Summer for all her help with the charity clothes swap, and Summer admits that she was recently dumped and it’s been good to focus on something positive.

Sally is shocked to discover that Tim bought Aggie a necklace and admits to Aggie how hurt she is to think that Tim prefers her company and suggests that in future she should focus on Ed and leave Tim alone. Aggie calls at the builder’s yard and apologises to Ed for keeping her friendship with Tim a secret.

Coronation Street continues on Wednesday at 8pm.