'Coronation Street' spoilers: Harvey Gaskell plots to KILL Leanne and Toyah

Harvey Gaskell isn't happy when he hears what Toyah has done.

Harvey Gaskell plots deadly revenge against the Battersby sisters in the second of Friday's Coronation Street episodes (8.30 pm. see our TV Guide for full listings).

Sabeen is fuming after finding herself in serious trouble at work and accuses Imran for forwarding her private texts to her boss. Soon Imran discovers his phone is missing and works out that Toyah must be the one responsible for the drama.

However, the depth of what Toyah has done soon becomes apparent when Sabeen visits a raging Harvey in prison and tells him that Leanne's sister Toyah, has jeopardised his appeal.

From his prison cell, Harvey is fuming and vows to get the ultimate revenge on the Battersby sisters. But what has he got planned?

Harvey vows to get revenge on the Battersby sisters. (Image credit: ITV)

Meanwhile, Nina has a life or death decision to make when she calls at No.13 to speak to Abi. But what has she got to say that is so important?

Nina goes to visit Abi - but what for? (Image credit: ITV)

Elsewhere, Dev and Aadi look forward to their boys holiday, but they are inturrupted by Asha who is clearly upset after her talk with Nina.

Aadi is fuming when Dev admits he has asked Asha along on their holiday, and soon he finds the plans changing to suit his sister's requests... once again Aadi finds that Asha's needs come before his own.

Aadi is annoyed when Dev asks Asha along on their boys holiday. (Image credit: ITV)

After finding out that Jenny has moved on with Leo, Johnny feels useless, especially after overhearing Beth talking about him at the factory.

Deciding that it is time to leave Weatherfield to make a fresh start elsewhere Johnny makes a huge decision.

Coronation Street airs on Mondays and Wednesdays 7.30pm and 8.30pm with a hour-long episode at 7.30 on Fridays on ITV - see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on episodes on ITV Hub now.