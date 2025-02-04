Coronation Street spoilers: Heartache for Abi as Mason Radcliffe is laid to rest

Abi struggles to cope on the day of Mason Radcliffe’s funeral in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street. Airs on Monday 10 February 2025 at 8.00pm. See our TV Guide for full listings.

On the street, Tim, Yasmeen, Dylan, Betsy, Lisa, Liam and Maria watch as Mason’s coffin is loaded into the hearse. Abi heads over to join them but as she glances around, she quickly leaves again.

Later, she describes her hallucinations to Dr Gaddas. What will Dr Gaddas say?

Abi Franklin finally breaks on the day of Mason's funeral. (Image credit: ITV)

Mandy, the prison guard, collects Rob from his cell, checks he still wants to go ahead with his plan and kisses him passionately. Having taken a call from the hospital, Carla tells Lisa that Rob has had an allergic reaction to some antibiotics and has been rushed to hospital. When Carla visits him in hospital, Mandy tells her that the consultant needs a word with her and as she heads off, Mandy uncuffs Rob. Will the pair make a run for it?

Rob and Mandy get passionate and form a plan. (Image credit: ITV)

Kevin shows the CCTV footage of the arsonist to Nick and Shona. Shona’s horrified, but quickly covers. What has Shona seen?

Shona is stunned when Kevin shows her the CCTV footage (Image credit: ITV)

At the station, Adam puts pressure on Kit to release David, pointing out that they have no evidence to suggest he started the fire. Later, Nick apologises to David for suspecting him of starting the fire. But will more evidence be uncovered about the arson attack?

Kit interviews Leanne and goes over all the evidence which suggests she started the fire. Leanne admits it looks bad, but assures him of her innocence.

Daniel calls at Sarah’s flat hoping to persuade Bethany not to leave. But will he be able to talk her around?

Coronation Street continues on Wednesday at 8pm.