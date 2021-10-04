'Coronation Street' spoilers: Imran Habeeb plays a VERY dangerous game

Imran Habeeb resorts to desperate measures in the second of Monday's Coronation Street episodes (8.30 pm. see our TV Guide for full listings).

Still desperate to keep his secret hidden, Imran is forced to try shady tactics to get what he wants. Cornering Rita in the Rovers, Imran starts to talk to her about fostering, comparing his own experiences with hers.

Rita has no idea that Imran has an ulterior motive when it comes to their conversation. (Image credit: ITV)

As Rita starts to open up about Sharon, Imran quizzes her and soon discovers that Sharon still calls from time to time. The news that Sharon is still in touch piques Imran's interest and decides to steal Rita's phone when she isn't looking.

However, when it starts ringing from his pocket, how will he explain his way out of this one?

Abi tells Kevin and Jack that she might not be sticking around. (Image credit: ITV)

Also, Abi is surprised to see how happy Jack and Kevin are to have her home, but things turn sour when she tells them she's not sure how long she will be sticking around for.

Jack is upset at the thought of Abi leaving again, while Debbie is fuming at the fact Abi appears to be playing games with her family.

Kevin is confused about the whole thing, wondering why Abi might not want to stay in Weatherfield... oblivious to the fact she has got a plan up her sleeve.

Jack is heartbroken when Abi admits she might not be back for long. (Image credit: ITV)

Daisy is won over when she sees the flowers that Leo has arrived with, and soon starts to wonder if perhaps it might be worth giving him a chance after all. However, it is only when she reads the card in the flowers that she realises that they weren't meant for her, but for Jenny instead.

Daisy is convinced that Leo likes Jenny. (Image credit: ITV)

Elsewhere, Bernie is interested to see that Dev is interested in Natasha and comes up with a plan.

Does Dev fancy Natasha? (Image credit: ITV)

Coronation Street airs on Mondays and Wednesdays 7.30pm and 8.30pm with a hour-long episode at 7.30 on Fridays on ITV - see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on episodes on ITV Hub now.