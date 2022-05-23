Coronation Street spoilers: Is Abi Webster heading for prison?

Abi Webster is nervous as she is questioned by the police.

After horror unfolded during the terrifying car crash earlier this week, lives are on the line and Abi Webster is questioned in tonight’s half-hour episode of Coronation Street (7.30pm see our TV Guide for full listings).

But at the centre of the drama is baby Alfie, who was conceived during Imran and Abi Franklin’s ill-fated one night stand. The police know that Abi has a reason to want Imran and Toyah out of the way and turn their attention on her.

As the police continue their investigation into why Imran and Toyah’s car didn’t brake before the crash they turn their questions to Kevin who’d worked on the car. As they interrogate him, he is stunned that they would suspect him of doing something so awful…

It's Kevin's turn to be questioned. (Image credit: ITV)

It’s then Kelly’s turn to talk to the police, and she sobs as she tells them that Imran was on his way to confess everything.

Kelly is devastated as she explains why Imran was in the car. (Image credit: ITV)

Coronation Street continues tomorrow at 7.30pm.