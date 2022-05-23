Coronation Street spoilers: Is Abi Webster heading for prison?
By Ellen Markwardt published
Airs at 7:30pm on Thursday 2 June 2022 on ITV.
After horror unfolded during the terrifying car crash earlier this week, lives are on the line and Abi Webster is questioned in tonight’s half-hour episode of Coronation Street (7.30pm see our TV Guide for full listings).
But at the centre of the drama is baby Alfie, who was conceived during Imran and Abi Franklin’s ill-fated one night stand. The police know that Abi has a reason to want Imran and Toyah out of the way and turn their attention on her.
As the police continue their investigation into why Imran and Toyah’s car didn’t brake before the crash they turn their questions to Kevin who’d worked on the car. As they interrogate him, he is stunned that they would suspect him of doing something so awful…
It’s then Kelly’s turn to talk to the police, and she sobs as she tells them that Imran was on his way to confess everything.
Coronation Street continues tomorrow at 7.30pm.
- Roy Cropper - David Neilson
- Gail Platt - Helen Worth
- David Platt - Jack P Shepherd
- Abi Franklin - Sally Carman
- Ken Barlow - Bill Roache
- Leanne Battersby - Jane Danson
- Imran Habeeb - Charlie De Melo
- Toyah Battersby - Georgia Taylor
- Kelly Neelan - Millie Gibson
- Nina Lucas - Mollie Gallagher
- Fiz Stape - Jennie McAlpine
- Tyrone Dobbs - Alan Halsall
- Evelyn Plummer - Maureen Lipman
- Alya Nazir - Sair Khan
- Cathy Matthews - Melanine Hill
- Bernie Winter - Jane Hazelgrove
- Beth Sutherland - Lisa George
- Craig Tinker - Colson Smith
- Daisy Midgley - Charlotte Jordan
- Billy Mayhew - Daniel Brocklebank
- Brian Packham - Peter Gunn
- Chesney Brown - Sam Aston
- George Shuttleworth - Tony Maudsley
- Gary Windass - Mikey North
- Gemma Winter - Dolly-Rose Campbell
- Kirk Sutherland - Andy Whyment
- Mary Taylor - Patti Clare
- Paul Foreman - Peter Ash
- Rita Tanner - Barbara Knox
- Sean Tully - Antony Cotton
- Summer Spellman - Harriet Bibby
