Coronation Street spoilers: is Joel Deering DEAD?

Joel Deering's reign of terror may have come to an end in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street at 8.00pm. See our TV Guide for full listings.

After receiving a voice message from ex Joel, Dee-Dee Bailey plays it to DS Lisa Swain who thinks it could be a suicide note. Kit Green tracks down Joel's last location through his phone signal and finds his car parked on a bridge with a folded note on the dashboard. In a chilling turn of events, Lisa reveals that they are now looking for Joel’s body, but has the sleazy solicitor really taken his own life?

DS Lisa Swain breaks the new that they're searching for Joel's body. (Image credit: ITV)

Tyrone Dobbs plans a romantic dinner to make up for Fiz's failed birthday bash. When a worried Fiz experiences dizziness at work, she books a doctor's appointment.

Billy Mayhew and Bernie Winter continue to clash over Paul Foreman's funeral after his tragic death from MND. The vicar and his mother-in-law are struggling to settle on what kind of send-off to give Paul and with no agreement yet on the funeral, Billy suggests to Bernie that they choose the flowers together, which sparks another argument.

Bernie opens up to Dev Alahan that she might not be able to give Paul the funeral she would have liked, but will find a suitable place to bury his ashes. What does Bernie have planned for her late son?

Stu Carpenter is concerned about Mason Radcliffe. (Image credit: ITV)

Elsewhere, Stu Carpenter is stunned to find Mason Radcliffe already at work, explaining that he spent the night in the restaurant to avoid more abuse from his brothers. Stu has been in a similar situation before, but will he be able to help the troubled teen?

Adam Barlow finds a startling message on Sarah Platt's voicemail. (Image credit: ITV)

Meanwhile, Sarah Platt is unable to access her voicemail from Turkey and asks Adam Barlow to check them as she's waiting for news from a loan company. As Adam listens, he's astonished to find one from her imprisoned ex Damon Hay.

Coronation Street continues on Wednesday at 8pm.