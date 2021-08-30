‘Coronation Street' spoilers: Is Kelly Neelan going to jail?

In tonight’s first episode of Coronation Street (7.30pm — see our TV Guide for full listings) Kelly Neelan worries as Sabeen poses some tough questions in court.

Kelly Neelan takes the witness box and tells the court how Corey attacked Seb and kicked him repeatedly despite her begging him to stop. But Sabeen suggests she attacked Seb in order to impress Corey, will Kelly lose her cool and make a damaging impressing on the jury? Laura then takes the stand, claiming Kelly is a model daughter and would never have hurt Seb. Has she done enough to save Kelly?

Sabeen is ready to take Kelly down. (Image credit: ITV)

Eileen reads the eulogy she’s written for Patsy. But George feels terrible and decides to reveals the awful truth, that the ashes are actually Phelan’s. Floored, Eileen hurries out, ordering Todd to stay out of her sight. Can Todd get back in his mother’s good books after such a terrible betrayal?

Eileen has finally had enough of Todd's lies. (Image credit: ITV)

Alina tells Tyrone that she’s arranged a call with her parents so they can discuss arrangements for their trip. However, they’re interrupted by Fiz who reveals they need to collect Hope from school as she’s not settling in. Will this be the final straw for Alina and her new life?

Hope is back at school... but things don't go to plan. (Image credit: ITV)

Chesney’s shocked to realise Hope’s going back to school and makes it clear he doesn’t want her anywhere near Joseph.

Emma confides in Steve that Curtis has failed to turn up and she’s worried he might have collapsed again. In the Rovers, Curtis sits alone, drowning his sorrows. Will Emma find him before it’s too late?

Coronation Street continues tonight at 8.30pm. There are no Wednesday episodes this week because of football.