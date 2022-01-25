‘Coronation Street’ spoilers: It’s Audrey Roberts V Rita!

Is it the end of the road for Audrey Roberts and Rita?

Rita has had enough of Audrey Roberts in tonight’s second episode of Coronation Street (8.30pm see our TV Guide for full listings)

Rita persuades Audrey Roberts to put their quarrel to bed by giving her a hairdo. Audrey’s relieved when Rita clocks her bottles of wine but merely asks for a glass.

Finding Audrey and a freshly-coiffed Rita getting on famously, Shona smugly takes the credit for getting these two back on track. But when Audrey bridles at being set up, Rita’s patience snaps and, with a parting shot about her daytime drinking, she flounces out.

Is this the end of their friendship for good?

Audrey is insulted when she realises Shona asked Rita to come. (Image credit: ITV)

Mrs Crawshaw summons a worried Daniel to the school’s head office and accepts that he didn’t push Max down the stairs and is telling the truth. She invites him to apply for a permanent post at the end of his placement, but David and Shona are outraged to hear that nobody believes Max. Meanwhile, will the guilt get too much for Daniel, forcing him to confess to someone close to him?

Asha feels terrible about leaving Nina despite her erratic behaviour. Will she decide to go to Glasgow university or will she stay behind and support a venerable Nina?

Meanwhile, will Kelly and Maria be able to sort out their misunderstanding or does Kelly feel it’s time to leave the Street where she clearly isn’t wanted?

There are no Friday episodes of Coronation Street due to FA Cup Manchester United vs Middlesborough.

Watch the next episode on Monday at 7.30pm.