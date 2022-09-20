Coronation Street spoilers: It’s Dee-Dee Bailey to the rescue!

Dee-Dee Bailey works her magic for James in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street (8.00pm see our TV Guide for full listings).

The Baileys are thrilled as Dee-Dee arrives home from America. When James shows her the letter from County offering him a paltry final pay-off, Dee-Dee calls the club and after explaining that she’s a solicitor, demands a meeting. Will Dee-Dee be able to push for a better deal? Meanwhile, James gives Lily her first football lesson before getting some good news…

James is impressed when Dee-Dee refuses to back down. (Image credit: ITV)

Jenny confides in Daisy that she’s worried about Leo as he’s not been home all night and his phone goes straight to voicemail. Daisy suspects Leo might have got cold feet about their relationship but Jenny can’t believe he would give up on them. There is obviously more to it after his run in with Stephen, but does Stephen has a foolproof plan to cover his tracks?

Jenny tries to track down Leo. (Image credit: ITV)

When Yasmeen returns to discover Speed Daal closed and on its knees because of Stu, she assures him they’ll rebuild the business and clear his name, no matter what it takes. But will Yasmeen, Zeedan and Alya have to turn to an unlikely source to get the help they need to prove Stu's innocence?

After a furious Dev sacked her for breaking Aadi’s football trophy, a desperate Bernie gets dressed in Fern’s finery and, making out she’s got a job interview, leaves Paul to babysit the quads. What has she got planned in order to make some cash?

Coronation Street continues on Friday at 8pm.