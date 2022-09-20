Coronation Street spoilers: It’s Dee-Dee Bailey to the rescue!
Airs at 8:00pm on Wednesday 28th September on ITV.
Dee-Dee Bailey works her magic for James in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street (8.00pm see our TV Guide for full listings).
The Baileys are thrilled as Dee-Dee arrives home from America. When James shows her the letter from County offering him a paltry final pay-off, Dee-Dee calls the club and after explaining that she’s a solicitor, demands a meeting. Will Dee-Dee be able to push for a better deal? Meanwhile, James gives Lily her first football lesson before getting some good news…
Jenny confides in Daisy that she’s worried about Leo as he’s not been home all night and his phone goes straight to voicemail. Daisy suspects Leo might have got cold feet about their relationship but Jenny can’t believe he would give up on them. There is obviously more to it after his run in with Stephen, but does Stephen has a foolproof plan to cover his tracks?
When Yasmeen returns to discover Speed Daal closed and on its knees because of Stu, she assures him they’ll rebuild the business and clear his name, no matter what it takes. But will Yasmeen, Zeedan and Alya have to turn to an unlikely source to get the help they need to prove Stu's innocence?
After a furious Dev sacked her for breaking Aadi’s football trophy, a desperate Bernie gets dressed in Fern’s finery and, making out she’s got a job interview, leaves Paul to babysit the quads. What has she got planned in order to make some cash?
Coronation Street continues on Friday at 8pm.
I've always had a passion for TV and movies, and got my dream job as TV Times Listings Editor over a decade ago. previously I was interviewing celebrities on a freelance basis for What's On TV, TV Easy and TV & Satellite Week magazines. There's nothing better than going behind-the-scenes of TV shows to bring our readers on set secrets and gossip! As well as my main role at TV Times, I also write Coronation Street spoilers for WhattoWatch.com and write daily On Demand reviews.
Get the latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Thank you for signing up to Whattowatch. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.