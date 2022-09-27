Coronation Street spoilers: James Bailey says goodbye!

James Bailey leaves the Street in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street (8.00pm see our TV Guide for full listings).

Ronnie tells James Bailey there’s a youth centre near Lewisham looking for a football coach. Realising it’s close to where Danny lives, James promises to call them straight away.

Later, an excited James tells Ronnie that he got the job at the youth centre and starts tomorrow. In the bistro, he breaks the news to the family that he’s landed a great new job, but it means moving to London.

Ed, Aggie, Michael and Dee-Dee bid an emotional farewell to James as he leaves the street.

James Bailey leaves to follow his dreams. (Image credit: ITV)

At No.7, Aadi urges Dev to make a go of things with Bernie if that’s what he wants.

Dev calls at No.5 and admits to a chuffed Bernie that he thinks about her a lot and reckons they should give their relationship another chance.

But when Dev feels uncomfortable at having her back working as his cleaner, Bernie calls Fern and tells her that she’d be up for any more jobs she can throw her way.

Bernie and Dev reunite. (Image credit: ITV)

Glenda arrives for work dressed to the nines and ready to host the quiz but is furious when Daisy tells her Jenny is feeling better and will host the event.

When Jenny slips and twists her ankle on Glenda’s newly mopped floor, Daisy insists on taking her to A&E.

As Jenny hobbles out, a victorious Glenda grabs the microphone. When Jenny returns from A&E with instructions to rest her sprained ankle she is put out to hear how Glenda’s quiz night went down a storm with the locals and tells Daisy she believes Glenda orchestrated her accident.

Glenda fears Jenny is out to replace her. (Image credit: ITV)

A nervous Stu prepares to meet his granddaughter Eliza at Speed Daal and is delighted when their meeting goes well. But the mood changes when Lucy arrives and insists that Bridget and Eliza leave the restaurant immediately. A devastated Stu watches them go.

Meanwhile, at number 3, Dee-Dee tells Alya that there was no trace of Stu's DNA on Charlie's bag but it will be expensive to get the evidence re-tested. When Alya spots the women leaving the restaurant she runs after them and accuses a flustered Lucy of hiding vital information linked to Stu’s case.

Believing Lucy knows more than she is letting on, Alya is determined to find the cash for the DNA test. Later, Stu tells Yasmeen and Alya that he no longer wants to pursue his case and simply wants to leave the past in the past. Can they persuade him otherwise?

In the café, Ken beavers away on the Roxanna script and Brian accuses him of bigging up Wendy’s part simply because he fancies her. Ken denies that’s the case, but it’s clear Brian’s hit a nerve.

Coronation Street continues on Wednesday at 8pm.