‘Coronation Street’ spoilers: Joseph Brown goes missing!

In tonight’s first episode of Coronation Street (7.30pm see our TV Guide for full listings) Joseph Brown goes missing after Chesney went behind his back...

Chesney quizzes Joseph about the bullies at school and offers to speak to his teacher. But Joseph Brown gets upset, adamant that would only make matters worse.

When Chesney goes behind Joseph’s back and goes to the school, an angry Joseph is furious with his dad for breaking his promise and reporting the bullies. Chesney feels awful and heads out to the backyard to apologise to his son, only to discover him missing.

After a fruitless search, Chesney returns home and reveals Joseph’s run away. Gemma decides to call the police.

Will Chesney regret interfering in his son's life? (Image credit: ITV)

When Sally suggests a dip in the hot tub, Tim makes excuses and she’s hurt once again by his rejection of her advances. When Jenny lets slip that Tim bought a huge bunch of flowers earlier, Sally’s pleased, hoping that the pair of them will soon be back on track.

Will Sally be disappointed by Tim once again? (Image credit: ITV)

A shocked Marrium discovers that Yasmeen has disowned Alya and Zedan and demands to know what is going on. Will she believe Zeedan’s lies about what happened between them?

Aadi urges Amy to bury the hatchet with Summer as they used to get on so well. Summer returns home with a bag of junk food, but suddenly she’s startled when Amy appears. She quickly hides the food, hoping Amy didn’t notice it. Has it worked?

When Brian and Cathy reveal that they’re booking a holiday, Jenny urges them to book some cover, convinced Rita won’t be able to cope on her own.

Coronation Street continues tonight at 8.30pm.