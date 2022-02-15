‘Coronation Street’ spoilers: Joseph Brown leaves Corrie?

Chesney’s furious after Linda suggested that Joseph Brown could come to live with her in Portugal in in tonight’s second episode of Coronation Street (8.30pm see our TV Guide for full listings).

Outside No.5, Bernie rails at Linda for steaming in and trying to take Joseph away from his family. Joseph approaches and Linda asks him outright if he’d like to come and live with her.

Later In the cafe, Chesney makes it clear to Linda that she’s to stay away from Joseph in future. As Gemma and Chesney discuss how best they can ensure Joseph’s happiness, he listens from the stairs and misconstrues what they’re saying and thinks they don’t want him anymore. At No.5, Joseph announces that wants to live with Granny Linda.

Gemma realises Linda won't go with Joseph. (Image credit: ITV)

After deciding to move on with their lives, Imran and Toyah celebrate their engagement in the bistro and Toyah proudly shows off her ring, But their romantic mood is soon broken by the arrival of Sally, Abi, and Sean.

Sally finds Abi outside the bistro clearly upset, where she admits to Sally that she slept with someone else behind Kevin’s back. Will Sally tell Kevin about the betrayal or force Abi to do it herself?

Toyah shows off her engagement ring. (Image credit: ITV)

After Tracey boasted to Jenny and Stu about the fine wine tasting experience Ken got her for Christmas, Stu remarks to Jenny that high and mighty Tracy ought to be taken down a peg or two.

Sarah tells Adam about Lydia’s married man and how she feels sorry for her as he won’t leave her alone. Has she twigged yet what Lydia is up to?

Coronation Street continues on Wednesday at 7.30pm.