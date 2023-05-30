Coronation Street spoilers: Justin Rutherford learns his fate
Airs at 8:00pm on Monday 5th June 2023 on ITV1.
The jury return to reveal their verdict as Justin Rutherford watches on in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street at 8.00pm (see our TV Guide for full listings).
As they leave for court, Daniel clocks an awkward look between Daisy and Ryan, before Daisy receives a text to ‘Crystal’ in which Ryan tells her how he went to see Daisy and it was a huge mistake.
As Justin Rutherford is led into the dock and both barristers deliver their closing speeches, Daisy’s hope begins to fade. Whilst the jury deliberates, Daniel quizzes Daisy about the tension between her and Ryan and she makes out it’s guilt over letting him think that he’s in a relationship with Crystal.
With the jury returned, what will the verdict be?
When Lily reveals that Max might be released today, Yasmeen’s horrified, pointing out that Alya almost died because of him. Having been told of his early release, Max jams his bed across his cell door, determined he’s staying put.
David talks to him through the door and assures him he wants to help. In tears, Max admits that he did some terrible things and can’t face returning home.
Adam, Damon and Nick meet with the council to discuss the late licence. Adam assures them that Damon is a changed man and committed to improving the local community as Damon throws him a grateful glance. Will they get the go-ahead?
Later, Sarah’s unimpressed when Adam reveals that Damon’s invited him to a County game.
Evelyn visits Roy, only to find Yasmeen there again. As Roy explains how her finding Hayley’s coat has rekindled their friendship, Evelyn bristles. When Roy asks her if she’d mind keeping Freddie while he recuperates, she makes out it’s a huge imposition
While out for a meal, Ed and Aggie are taken aback to bump into their old neighbours, Patrick and Yvette. Aggie’s quietly fuming when Yvette insists they join them.
Coronation Street continues on Wednesday at 8pm.
