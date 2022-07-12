Coronation Street spoilers: Kelly Neelan is in danger!

Gary needs to cough up the cash to get Kelly Neelan back In tonight’s episode of Coronation Street (8.00pm see our TV Guide for full listings).

Gary and Maria realise Kelly Neelan has not been home all night and Gary panics when Aadi tells them she went to see another of her dad’s old clients. Kieran gives Kelly her phone and tells her to text Gary to tell him she is fine.

When Gary gets the text telling him to let her mum know she is ok, he knows something is not right.

Meanwhile, Kieron tells Kelly he wants the rest of her dad’s money and calls Gary from her phone, telling him that if wants to see Kelly alive again, he needs to come up with £50k.

Kieron uses Kelly to blackmail Gary. (Image credit: ITV)

In the bistro, a stressed Debbie tells Ronnie that Ray cancelled the professional indemnity insurance. Debbie calls at the hospital with a cheque for Ed and Aggie. Aggie tells her it is not nearly enough and advises her that she better hire a lawyer as they’ve already instructed Adam. Debbie and Ronnie are stunned.

Wendy fills Abi in on her history with Ken. Abi urges her to go and make up with him and promises that she’ll deal with Tracy. While Abi steers Tracy to the café, Wendy calls at No.1. How will Ken react? As Abi and Tracy round the corner, Tracy’s incensed to see Wendy leaving No.1, and marches over, ready for a stand-up row…

Will Ken defend Wendy to Tracy? (Image credit: ITV)

Frank calls at No.11 and Sean introduces him to Dylan, but it’s soon clear they have nothing in common and Todd clocks Frank’s awkward demeanor.

Tyrone returns from his break with Phill and admits to Fiz that they’re no further forward as every time he tried to broach the subject of marriage, Phill became upset.

Later, Fiz and Tyrone attend their first couples’ therapy session.

Coronation Street continues on Wednesday at 8pm.