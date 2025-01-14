Coronation Street spoilers: Lauren terrified as Frankie is rushed to hospital
Airs Monday 20 January 2025 at 8.00pm on ITV1
Things aren't going well for Lauren Bolton as she goes back in court in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street on Monday 20th January 2025 at 8.00pm. See our TV Guide for full listings.
And when she finds out her baby Frankie is back in hospital she's even more upset.
Things look positive as Roy Cropper takes the stand, and he tells the jury that Lauren is a kind and caring person.
But up in the public gallery Brie gets to her feet, wearing her arm in a sling and announces that Lauren attacked her in the prison.
Horrified, Lauren protests to her barrister that she did no such thing.
There's more bad news when Lauren is told Frankie is poorly and has been taken to hospital. Frantic about her son, and upset to be stuck in court, Lauren tells her barrister that she's glad Joel died.
Later, at the hospital, Lauren starts regretting her outburst. She's certain she's going to prison and with Frankie fighting an infection, she tells Max she doesn't care about the trial any more. The only thing she wants is for Frankie to get better.
Meanwhile, Daniel tells Daisy to do a DNA test. Daisy books the test but insists Daniel come with her.
At home, Bethany calls the magazine in London and asks if the job is still available.
Back at the Rovers, Daisy is rattled to discover Jenny's been bagging up some of her belongings to sell to raise money to repay their debt to Carla. She's even more concerned when she finds out Bethany bought her designer handbag.
Daniel's surprised when Bethany tells him she accepted the job in London and she wants him to move with her. What will Daniel say?
Toyah is worried when she overhears Roy and Kevin sharing their concerns about Abi's hallucinations.
Abi tells Kev that Roy's got the wrong end of the stick and she's fuming when Toyah suggests she sees a grief counsellor. Lashing out, Abi accuses Toyah of trying to steal Alfie.
Meanwhile, Tracy points out to Leanne that neither of them have any mates, so they decide to go drinking together.
As the sink drinks at the Bistro, they enjoy watching Toyah getting grief from Abi.
Later, Leanne gives Amy a cheque for £12,000 explaining that it's from Les's compensation and she'd like her to have it as part payment for the money the Institute stole.
And Carla's home from hospital, with Lisa promising she'll look after her.
Coronation Street continues on Wednesday at 8pm.
