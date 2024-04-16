Coronation Street spoilers: Leanne Battersby grows closer to Rowan

Leanne Battersby opens up to Rowan in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street at 8.00pm. See our TV Guide for full listings.



In the bistro, Leanne Battersby tells Nick that she feels betrayed and he should never have kept Toya’s secret from her. When Rowan arrives, Leanne immediately perks up as he suggests she should unburden herself of negativity and embark on some uploading. As Leanne tries to object, Rowan urges her to put herself first.

Toyah calls in the bistro to find Nick run off his feet and offers to help him out as Leanne is with Rowan. Meanwhile, Leanne talks Rowan through all the bad things that have happened in her life and he assures her that he’s by her side every step of the way.

In the café, Tim advises Steve to arrange a date with his online love interest, Demi, to check out that she really exists and she’s who she says she is.

Fed up with Steve’s dithering, Tim grabs his phone off him and sends a message to Demi suggesting they go on a date.

Tim takes control of Steve's love life. (Image credit: ITV)

Amy tells Bernie that she got the gig as a student radio presenter but is short of a guest for her first live interview. As Bernie watches Paul telling amusing stories to Hannah, his PA, Bernie has an idea…

Bernie forms a plan. (Image credit: ITV)

In his cell, Roy confides in the prison officer that new evidence has come to light and he’s hopeful he might be released.

In the court, Dee-Dee makes the case for Roy’s bail application and describes how Bobby saw a man leaving Lauren’s flat who didn’t fit Roy’s description but the Judge refuses Roy’s bail application.

Later, Dee-Dee visits Roy in his cell and tells him not to give up hope and that the police are planning a reconstruction. Roy calls Carla from prison and asks her to come and see him as he needs to talk to her about Bobby’s statement. Has Roy caught on to Bobby’s lie?



At No.11, Eileen packs the last of her things for Thailand and tells George that Todd found a copy of Archie’s will which states that Glenda is to have half the business. As George looks through his Dad’s will, Todd does his best to play down its importance. Will George tell Glenda the truth?

Coronation Street continues on Monday at 8pm.