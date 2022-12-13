Coronation Street spoilers: Leanne Battersby has a BIG problem

Leanne Battersby is suspicious when Nick introduces her to Damon in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street (8.00pm see our TV Guide for full listings).

Damon calls at the bistro and Nick is forced to introduce him to Leanne Battersby, making out he’s an old friend who’s happy to lend them some money to help them get back on their feet, but he’s Jacob’s Dad. Leanne’s gobsmacked as Nick assures her they can trust Damon. Later, Damon tells Nick that in return for the cash he’d like him to give Jacob a job in the bistro, will Leanne agree?

Lying Nick goes behind Leanne's back. (Image credit: ITV)

Max heads off with Griff on his camping trip, despite David’s protests, but it doesn’t end the way he expected. Meanwhile, Spider has a crisis of confidence…

Daisy and Daniel attend the appointment at the breast clinic, will Daisy get the all clear? When Daniel reveals that his article failed to make the grade and won’t be published, Daisy urges him to take up teaching again as he’s wasting his talents.

Will Daisy get the all clear? (Image credit: ITV)

When Laurence offers to help Eileen find a new sofa George tries to quash the idea. Explaining he’s bought a new sofa for Eileen as a surprise Christmas present he enlists their help in getting rid of the old one.

When an excitable Fiz suggests they book a cottage in the Lakes for Christmas as it would be a good break for them all, Tyrone’s worried that his wedding plans could be scuppered. Can he talk her out of it without arousing her suspicions?

Coronation Street continues on Friday at 8.00pm.