Coronation Street spoilers: Leanne Battersby PROPOSES to Nick!

Will Leanne Battersby get the answer she is hoping for?

Nick is stunned when Leanne Battersby gets down on one knee in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street at 8.00pm. See our TV Guide for full listings.

Simon admits to Leanne Battersby, Nick and Toyah that he’s been drinking too much and he intends to change. Leanne hugs him, but it’s clear Nick doesn’t share her optimism. When Toyah lets slip that Nick was planning to propose to her, Leanne’s taken aback. Plucking up her courage, she gets down on one knee and proposes to Nick. But will he accept?



Liam announces to Maria that he’s not going to school anymore. Gary and Maria see Mrs Crawshaw and explain how Liam’s refusing to attend classes because he’s being bullied by Mason and Dylan. Mrs Crawshaw tells them that until they have proof, there’s nothing she can do.

Eileen urges Maria to check Liam’s socials as she’ll likely find the evidence she needs there. Maria creates a fake SendPx account and sends Liam a follow request. But as she scrolls through the comments on Liam’s account her face becomes ashen.

Later, Gary and Maria tell Liam that the only option left is for him to change schools. However, in his bedroom, Liam googles ways to kill himself…



Maria and Gary realises the gravity of Liam's situation. (Image credit: ITV)

Bobby hands Lauren a small bunch of flowers. But when a delivery man enters with a huge posh bouquet, an embarrassed Bobby realises he’s got competition. Lauren thanks him, but when her phone rings a gutted Bobby assumes she’s spoken for. But he’s confused when she tells the caller to leave her alone!

Bobby's romantic gesture is overshadowed. (Image credit: ITV)

Amy admires the Valentine’s card that Steve gave Tracy when he reveals that Tracy didn’t buy him one. At the flower shop, Tommy spells out to Tracy that they’re finished. She makes out she couldn’t care less when suddenly Amy appears, demanding to know what’s going on.

Paul urges Summer to accept the American offer as he doesn’t want to hold her back.

Coronation Street continues on Friday at 8pm.