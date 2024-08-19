Coronation Street spoilers: Leanne Battersby's SHOCK return!
Airs at 8:00 pm on Monday 26th August 2024 on ITV1.
Leanne Battersby finds Nick and Toyah together in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street at 8.00pm. See our TV Guide for full listings.
Nick and Toyah plan to make the most of their last day together, but when Leanne Battersby and Sam return home early, what will they find? Leanne seeks out Rowan who explains that Amy is doing an upload today and is reconsidering investing in the resource centre. He then urges her to lean on Nick to do the same. At Amy’s upload, Leanne urges her to relive her trauma in order to banish the negativity and as Amy unburdens herself, Leanne’s shocked to realise Rowan is recording her. Later, Amy reveals she’s going to speak to Ken about releasing her inheritance to invest but he’s clearly unhappy about the situation.
Beth’s fuming to discover Sid is selling their knock-off t-shirts in the precinct and keeping all the profits for himself. As she continues to watch him, she’s taken aback when Kit arrives.
In the café, Dylan tenses when Mason comes in and his heart sinks as he overhears Mason telling Betsy that he’s saving up to rent nearby. Betsy persuades Mason to forget his shift at Speed Daal and come back to hers as her Mum’s at work and they’ll have the house to themselves. Is this all too much for Dylan to cope with?
Tyrone is determined to make the most of the time with his son. But does Fiz feel like they are drifting further apart?
Coronation Street continues on Wednesday at 8 pm.
