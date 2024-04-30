Coronation Street spoilers: Maria Connor CATCHES Sarah and Gary together!

Maria Connor plants a hidden camera to catch out Gary and Sarah in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street at 8.00pm. See our TV Guide for full listings.



Maria Connor explains to Billy and Paul how Liam has been having suicidal thoughts and later returns home to find Sarah and Gary looking shifty. She picks up some things and surreptitiously places a camera on the side. As Gary sees Sarah out, they hug and agree to keep their distance from now on but Maria is watching them on her phone and her face darkens.

Bethany Platt, Bobby, Max and Beth gather in the precinct to watch the police reconstruction of Lauren’s last known movements. Bethany notices a crowd of people and is horrified to recognise Nathan amongst them.

Later, Daniel finds a clearly distressed Bethany at home and she admits that she’s convinced she spotted Nathan at the precinct. Daniel assures Bethany that Nathan is in prison and it was her mind playing tricks.

Nicky calls round and reveals that she’s off to meet a girl called Ellie who was groomed as a teenager and might have information about Lauren.

Bethany Platt's past comes back to haunt her. (Image credit: ITV)

As Yasmeen wonders if Alya is going to miss Adam, he hands Alya an expensive law book and wishes her well in Dublin. Can she bring herself to leave?

Alya and Adam say their goodbyes. (Image credit: ITV)

Glenda puts a proposition to Estelle, that she buys Little Big Shotz on credit and pays her back in instalments. Concerned, George scuppers the deal by saying she’d have no means to pay the monthly instalments.

Glenda moans to Todd about George’s act of betrayal and Todd assumes she’s referring to Archie’s will. When Glenda demands to know what he’s talking about, Todd realises his mistake.



Billy and Paul are despondent following their meeting with the council about the MND funding cuts, telling Bernie they need to look for other ways to fundraise.

Coronation Street continues on Friday at 8pm.