Coronation Street spoilers: Maria Connor exposed!

Maria Connor is stunned when another video is uploaded online in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street (8.00pm see our TV Guide for full listings).

A stressed Maria Connor bites Max’s head off in the barbers as she worries about the video, while coming under fire from her neighbours over their unemptied bins. When Liam gets into a fight at school it becomes clear there’s now another viral video doing the rounds where Maria’s head has been placed on a naked woman to make it look like she’s in a porn film. Gary’s raging as a devastated Maria’s shaken by how convincing the deep-fake video is…

Carla warns Peter to think carefully about rejecting the life-changing sum of money on offer from Thorne. Simon also points out to his dad that a hundred grand could change their lives forever. As Peter begins to waver, Thorne clocks their exchange.

Meanwhile, Peter meets up with Tricia the nurse and, realising she can’t offer any new evidence, confides he’s thinking of giving up the fight.

Peter contemplates a deal with the devil. (Image credit: ITV)

Stephen apologises for blaming Gail for Audrey’s accident and offers to broker peace between mother and daughter. At Audrey’s bedside, with Gail in tow, Stephen firmly warns her that if they don’t patch things up, he’ll be on the first plane home. Will Audrey thaw towards Gail?

Later, there’s a frisson of attraction between Stephen and Elaine as he thanks her for her help.

Stephen plays peacemaker. (Image credit: ITV)

Todd tells George today’s the day to expose Frank’s bullying ways. When George reveals Frank once flushed his head down the loo for spilling water on him, Todd forms a plan and sloshes a drink down Frank’s shirt. How will he react?

Ed’s not happy to hear Tim talking to Ronnie about how Aggie is feeling neglected by her husband and accuses Tim of meddling in their relationship…

Coronation Street continues on Wednesday at 8pm.