'Coronation Street' spoilers: Maria Connor fights back!

In tonight’s second episode of Coronation Street (8.30pm — see our TV Guide for full listings) Maria Connor fights back to protect her son.

Ronnie moves his car to let the ambulance through as a paramedic gives Liam oxygen, and at the hospital, he is diagnosed with asthma. Maria’s shocked to learn from the doctor that air pollution caused by traffic fumes is a common cause of the condition, while Liam’s upset to learn he has to use inhalers.

Later, a fraught Maria takes out her worries for Liam on Gary. Deciding that Underworld’s van is responsible for a large share of local air pollution, Maria insists Sarah take it off the road but she refuses and is shocked by Maria’s violent reaction…

Maria is furious with Underworld for putting Liam at risk. (Image credit: ITV)

Daisy tells Jenny she’s fooling no one and clearly still has the raging hots for Ronnie. Daisy urges Ronnie to make a move on Jenny before she’s snapped up by someone else!

Can Daisy convince Ronnie to make a move on Jenny? (Image credit: ITV)

Unsure of how much Emma overheard of his conversation with Fiz, Tyrone blathers an explanation that they were discussing childcare and then presents Alina with the expensive ring she wanted. Alina’s thrilled, while Emma tries to work out if he’s genuine or if the gesture is purely for her benefit.

Imran finds Sabeen waiting in the bistro and is keen to pick her brains about Kelly’s case. He’s shocked when she informs him she’s a barrister on Corey’s large defence team and he doesn’t stand a chance of securing Kelly’s acquittal!

Disappointed by Michael’s obvious resistance to them moving into their own home, Grace reveals she’s been offered a job in Hull and is tempted to take it. Eager to keep Grace and Glory nearby, Michael suggests holding off on a house until his babygrow business is established, so she offers to work with him. But is this what Michael really wants?

Coronation Street continues on Wednesday at 7.30pm.