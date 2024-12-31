Coronation Street spoilers: Mason Radcliffe in deadly knife attack!

Mason Radcliffe is the victim of a devastating crime in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street on Monday 6th January 2025 at 8.00pm. See our TV Guide for full listings.

Mason makes plans to leave Weatherfield to escape his brothers. When Abi Webster catches Mason stealing some heather from Seb’s memorial garden, she lays into him and orders him to leave.

Betsy Swain is furious when Mason insists he had nothing to do with Becky’s death and Sally Metcalfe tries to make Betsy understand how hard it was for him to call the police on his own family. Later on, Mason apologises to Liam Connor for the bullying and heads back to the precinct with Dylan Wilson.

After being questioned by Kit Green about the WWII Helmet, Matty and Logan come looking for their brother. The brothers chase after the pair and viciously attack Mason. As Dylan escapes, he screams at them to stop, but his efforts are unsuccessful.

Mason and Dylan come face-to-face with Matty and Logan in the precinct. (Image credit: ITV)

Matty and Logan target Mason and Dylan. (Image credit: ITV)

Abi is horrified to find Mason bleeding from a stab wound in the children’s play area. In a panic, she uses her scarf to stem the flow of blood while shouting for help.

Abi Webster frantically tries to save Mason's life. (Image credit: ITV)

The ambulance arrives and Dylan explains to Asha Alahan that Mason has been stabbed by Matty and Logan with a zombie knife. Betsy holds Mason's hand in the back of the ambulance as she and Abi do their best to comfort him. Has Mason met a tragic end at the hands of his evil brothers?

Mason is rushed to hospital in critical condition. (Image credit: ITV)

Coronation Street continues on Wednesday at 8pm.