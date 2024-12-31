Coronation Street spoilers: Mason Radcliffe in deadly knife attack!
Airs Monday 6th January 2025 at 8.00pm on ITV1
Mason Radcliffe is the victim of a devastating crime in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street on Monday 6th January 2025 at 8.00pm. See our TV Guide for full listings.
Mason makes plans to leave Weatherfield to escape his brothers. When Abi Webster catches Mason stealing some heather from Seb’s memorial garden, she lays into him and orders him to leave.
Betsy Swain is furious when Mason insists he had nothing to do with Becky’s death and Sally Metcalfe tries to make Betsy understand how hard it was for him to call the police on his own family. Later on, Mason apologises to Liam Connor for the bullying and heads back to the precinct with Dylan Wilson.
After being questioned by Kit Green about the WWII Helmet, Matty and Logan come looking for their brother. The brothers chase after the pair and viciously attack Mason. As Dylan escapes, he screams at them to stop, but his efforts are unsuccessful.
Abi is horrified to find Mason bleeding from a stab wound in the children’s play area. In a panic, she uses her scarf to stem the flow of blood while shouting for help.
The ambulance arrives and Dylan explains to Asha Alahan that Mason has been stabbed by Matty and Logan with a zombie knife. Betsy holds Mason's hand in the back of the ambulance as she and Abi do their best to comfort him. Has Mason met a tragic end at the hands of his evil brothers?
Coronation Street continues on Wednesday at 8pm.
- Roy Cropper - David Neilson
- David Platt - Jack P Shepherd
- Abi Franklin - Sally Carman
- Ken Barlow - Bill Roache
- Leanne Battersby - Jane Danson
- Toyah Battersby - Georgia Taylor
- Nina Lucas - Mollie Gallagher
- Tyrone Dobbs - Alan Halsall
- Evelyn Plummer - Maureen Lipman
- Bernie Winter - Jane Hazelgrove
- Craig Tinker - Colson Smith
- Daisy Midgley - Charlotte Jordan
- Billy Mayhew - Daniel Brocklebank
- Chesney Brown - Sam Aston
- George Shuttleworth - Tony Maudsley
- Gary Windass - Mikey North
- Gemma Winter - Dolly-Rose Campbell
- Kirk Sutherland - Andy Whyment
- Mary Taylor - Patti Clare
- Sean Tully - Antony Cotton
- Summer Spellman - Harriet Bibby
- Tim Metcalfe - Joe Duttine
- Sally Metcalfe - Sally Dynevor
- Yasmeen Metcalfe - Shelley King
- Kevin Webster - Michael Le Vell
- Daniel Osbourne - Rob Mallard
- Adam Barlow - Sam Robertson
- Amy Barlow - Elle Mulvaney
- Steve McDonald - Simon Gregson
Grace is a freelancer writer with WhatToWatch.com, and she now writes for our sister site TechRadar.
You'll usually find her watching the drama unfold in the latest reality series or much-loved UK soaps (usually with chocolate by her side!). She's an expert in EastEnders, Emmerdale, Coronation Street and everything reality-related from Selling Sunset and Married At First Sight UK to 90 Day Fiancé UK. Plus Netflix megahit Virgin River!
Grace also likes to explore new places with her friends and family and, of course, watch and read about the latest films and TV series.
